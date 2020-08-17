This Vinayaka Chaviti, idols arrive at the doorstep of Vizagites

Nivedita Ganguly

17 August 2020 23:56 IST

Several organisations come forward to supply eco-friendly puja kit

This year Vinayak Chaviti is not only going to be eco-friendly, but Lord Ganesha is also making his way to the doorsteps of Vizagites. Many families are opting for easily soluble clay idols that can be immersed at home, to avoid stepping out in the COVID-19 pandemic and also preferring home delivery of idols or do-it-yourself kits.

Several organisations have come forth with eco-friendly Vinayak Chaviti puja kit and taking orders for home delivery. Bhagavatula Charitable Trust (BCT) has made 125 puja kits ready along with clay idols for the festival.

Advertising

Advertising

“We have procured the nine-inch clay idols from the Potters’ Colony at Haripalem village in Achutapuram mandal, where the potters were struggling to make a living due to the impact of the pandemic,” says Sri Ram Bhagavatula of BCT.

The kit contains around 20 items for the puja which includes cotton wicks, sandalwood powder, puja leaves, jaggery, betel leaves and coconut. Most of the items on the kit are procured directly from the farmers by BCT. Orders can be placed till August 19 through a call or WhatsApp at 9849734615. The kit will be home delivered on August 21.

Tammana Divya is busy attending to the 600 orders she has already received for her eco-friendly Ganesha kit that she will be delivering to homes across Visakhapatnam and also Hyderabad. Her kit contains a terracotta pot, a Ganesha idol made with red soil, vermicompost and cocopeat, two kinds of seeds and a flowering plant in a pot along with puja items.

“The idol can be easily soluble in the pot and when combined with vermicompost and cocopeat it will make an ideal potting mix for the plants. The seeds are provided separately, which can be planted in the terracotta pot. We are also giving an additional flowering plant from the Gajuwaka-based Amrutha Nursery,” says Ms. Divya. The seeds will be of leafy vegetables and herbs like spinach, amaranthus coriander and fenugreek that can be grown easily in the pot. “The response from Hyderabad has been overwhelming too and we have already closed orders from there due to logistics issues,” she adds. Orders can be placed till August 19 for Visakhapatnam at 8885295988.

City-based organisation GIFTII has come up with a festive ‘Lambodara’ kit which comprise a clay idol with a jute pot, vermicompost, clay diyas and puja items. The idol has a seed embedded within it, which when dissolved along with vermicompost will make an ideal potting mix. The kit also includes kumkum powder, turmeric, camphor, and incense sticks. This can be ordered till August 20 at 8074485132.