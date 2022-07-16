This veteran athlete from Andhra Pradesh is a role model

Divakar, 78,is going strong by competing in atheletic events

Age is just a number for Vesapogu Divakar. The 78-year-old veteran athlete, who won multiple gold medals in hammer throw, shot put and discus throw in various Masters Athletics Championships held across the country, stands as a role model for many. Veteran athletes compete in the Masters Athletics Championship, a recognised sporting event across the world.

Born in 1943 at Chadalavada village in Vemuru mandal, Mr. Divakar started training in sports such as running, kabaddi, and discus throw at the age of 12. He took a job at Officers Club, Guntur, and has been training regularly at the Police Parade Grounds.

He started competing at Masters Athletics Championships in Andhra Pradesh and in various States in the year 2017. He secured second place at the 5K walk at the Masters Athletics Championship , second place in shot put. In the same year, he won silver in discus throw and fourth place in javelin at the National Masters Athletics Championship held in Bengaluru.

Since then, there his no stopping for Divakar and he won gold in shot put at the State Masters Athletics Championship held at Kurnool , gold in javelin throw and gold in discus throw.

His best performance was at Masters Athletics Championship held at Visakhapatnam in 2019 where he won gold medals in shot put and a bronze in javelin throw. At another championship held at Imphal, he stood fourth in hammer throw and fourth in discus throw.

Post pandemic, the first major championship held at Nambur in Guntur district in January 2022 also witnessed many records. Mr. Divakar won gold in shot put, gold in discus throw and a gold in hammer throw.

What’s the secret of his health? “I have been sticking to a morning fitness routine for the last 50 years. By waking up at 4.30 a.m, and doing exercise at Police Parade Grounds and practising throws, I have been able to keep fit. I cook my food and stay away from all bad habits. I meet my friends daily in the evening and that keeps my mind refreshing,” says Mr. Divakar.