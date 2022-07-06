This Tirupati model proves that colour doesn’t matter

Ramathulasi Thalari excels in two beauty pageants

Breaking the conventional stereotypes on fair skin, adorable features and symmetry in body shape, Ramathulasi Thalari proudly described herself as a ‘dark-skinned’ girl while participating in beauty pageants twice, which reflects her grit and determination. She is getting ready for a no-holds-barred third attempt to carve a niche for herself in the fashion world.

As family circumstances made it difficult for her to pursue her childhood passion, Ms. Ramathulasi chased her dream post-wedding. She participated in the ‘Mrs. World’ contest titled ‘Pride of Nation’ conducted by Glamour Gurgaon in November 2021. Of the 17,000-plus contestants who had attended for the auditions, only 120 were selected, including Ramathulasi, who bagged the sub-title ‘Bold and Beautiful’.

In the Mrs. World International 2022 event conducted in June, she bagged the ‘Mrs. Popular’ title, surpassing over 11,000 contestants, as the auditions were held not only in India, but also in Dubai and Melbourne.

Hailing from the little-known Talaripalle village in Pakala mandal of Tirupati district, Ms. Ramathulasi completed her MBA and is now doing Ph.D. in the JNTU-A. The single mother takes care of her seven-year-old son, even while pursuing a teaching career at Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering and Technology, Chittoor. After the demise of her parents, Thalari Gopal and Chinna Papamma, her brother Prasad Thalari, working in the railways, has been striving to help realise her dream.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Ramathulasi recalls her efforts in honing competencies, developing poise and a positive outlook during the catwalk and skincare. She credits famed etiquette trainer Sabira Merchant for mentoring her in all facets of beauty pageant, who interestingly was the trainer to former Miss World Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and Diana Hayden.

Though set to receive her doctorate soon, Ms. Ramathulasi still has her eyes fixed on fashion as a career. “I aim to become a super model, see myself on the cover of ‘Vogue’ magazine and make it to the Cannes festival. I am confident of making it, given my accomplishment in the last two years, notwithstanding my skin tone”, she quips.