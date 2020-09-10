This ‘kova’ eyes PM’s award

KURNOOL

10 September 2020 08:03 IST

‘Tadakanapalli kova’ is a well-known sweet across Rayalaseema and there are connoisseurs in Hyderabad too, but the story behind the success of this is ‘innovative livelihood’ efforts put in by the district administration.

Cattle hostel

District Collector G. Veerapandian made a power-point presentation of this success story of a ‘cattle hostel’ to the selection committee for the PM’s Award 2020 as one of the 12 short-listed IAS officers from India. Mr. Veerapandian explained in detail the milk production at the ‘cattle hostel’ and its effective use for livelihood and an innovative way of transforming the lives of the villagers. The result of the presentations is awaited eagerly.

Located just 15 km from the district headquarters town of Kurnool, this village has good road connectivity and the milk cooperative is a part of the Vijaya Milk, a government dairy unit. This entire cooperative unit is maintained by women’s self-help groups of the village. The innovative methods adopted by the farmers in conserving the livestock and developing an industry around it drew the attention of the State government.

Advertising

Advertising

Innovative methods

The livelihood of the majority of the residents is linked to cows and buffalos and animal wealth is considered so precious that a ‘cattle hostel’ has been established to take care of the needs of the animals -- only one of its kind in Andhra Pradesh. The milk collected from these animals is converted into sweet kova.

Mr. Veerapandian was the only IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh to get selected for making a presentation for the prestigious Prime Minister Award, 2020 under ‘Innovation promoting livelihood and economy’ category.

Feedback of the stakeholders, and an analysis of the presentation and citizens’ response will be clubbed before deciding the award winners.