This is not the time for petty politics: Speaker

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam and his family members after having darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Thursday.

Tirumala/Chittoor

02 July 2020 23:04 IST

Opposition urged to keep ‘people’s agenda’ in mind

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on Thursday appealed to the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to play a constructive role in the legislature instead of disrupting the proceedings for scoring political points.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Seetharam maintained that the Opposition should rise above political differences when it comes to issues agitating the minds of people and their welfare.

On the current financial crisis gripping the State which has led to a delay in the payment of salaries and pensions this month, he said the situation arose because of the negative line taken by the TDP in the Legislative Council. As the Appropriation Bill could not be passed in the Council, funds could not be released for developmental and welfare schemes. Though the government, with a great concern for people’s health, revived the ‘108’ ambulance service and ‘104’ mobile medical units, the Opposition was hell-bent on criticising the noble initiative.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, the Speaker offered prayers at the hill temple along with his wife and other family members, exuded confidence that the country overcome the COVID-19 crisis with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. He had a word of praise for the temple authorities for taking all precautions while allowing the pilgrims for darshan of the deity.

Mr. Seetharam offered prayers at the temple of Varasiddhi Vinayaka at Kanipakkam. He said with divine blessings, “We will overcome the crisis soon.”

Puthalapattu MLA M.S. Babu and officials accompanied the Speaker.