This is not the time for petty politics: Speaker

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on Thursday appealed to the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to play a constructive role in the legislature instead of disrupting the proceedings for scoring political points.
Speaking to the media, Mr. Seetharam maintained that the Opposition should rise above political differences when it comes to issues agitating the minds of people and their welfare.
On the current financial crisis gripping the State which has led to a delay in the payment of salaries and pensions this month, he said the situation arose because of the negative line taken by the TDP in the Legislative Council. As the Appropriation Bill could not be passed in the Council, funds could not be released for developmental and welfare schemes. Though the government, with a great concern for people’s health, revived the ‘108’ ambulance service and ‘104’ mobile medical units, the Opposition was hell-bent on criticising the noble initiative.
Earlier, the Speaker offered prayers at the hill temple along with his wife and other family members, exuded confidence that the country overcome the COVID-19 crisis with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. He had a word of praise for the temple authorities for taking all precautions while allowing the pilgrims for darshan of the deity.
Mr. Seetharam offered prayers at the temple of Varasiddhi Vinayaka at Kanipakkam. He said with divine blessings, “We will overcome the crisis soon.”
Puthalapattu MLA M.S. Babu and officials accompanied the Speaker.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath