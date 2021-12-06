Thiruppavai to replace Suprabhatam

Tirumala

06 December 2021 20:58 IST

The Suprabhata Seva which is performed every day at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here, to awaken the presiding deity, will be temporarily discontinued from December 17 in the wake of Dhanurmasam.

According to the Hindu almanac, the auspicious Dhanurmasam will commence at 12.26 p.m. on December 16. The predawn Suprabhata Seva will be replaced by rendition of Thiruppavai, 30 ‘pasurams’ sung by Goddess Andal Goda Devi. It will be resumed on January 14.

