Thirty students suspended in TTD’s SV Arts college over group clashes

Students from Kurnool and Kavali regions reportedly formed two groups, clashed on the college campus twice in two days

July 26, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

As many as thirty students of the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Arts College (SVAC) were suspended on Wednesday and asked to vacate their hostel rooms immediately for indulging in group clashes.

The students hailing from Kurnool and Kavali regions reportedly formed two groups and have been at loggerheads for quite some time now. They clashed on the campus on Tuesday and again on Wednesday morning.

In a bid to send the right message by initiating stern action, the college principal, with the approval of TTD authorities, suspended the students and asked them to vacate their hostel rooms immediately.

Meanwhile, social media was agog with information that the groups clashed over the quantity of chillis to be used in the food cooked in the college mess, with the Kurnool batch demanding spicy food and the Kavali batch averse to it. However, the TTD authorities rubbished the story.

