Thirty students of Nirmala High School in Vijayawada fell sick

August 31, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

“As the students were made to stand in sunlight for more time, they fell sick,” District Education Officer (DEO), C. V. Renuka said.

The Hindu Bureau

About 30 students of Nirmala High School, located at NTR Circle, reportedly fell sick when they were made to stand in the sunlight during the assembly on August 31.

Of the students who were standing in queues in the school ground, a few of them fainted and complained of headache and giddiness. 

Nirmala High School staff said the students were made to wait during the assembly for the retirement function of a teacher. Suddenly, a few students complained of reeling situation and fell down.

On receiving information, District Education Officer (DEO), C. V. Renuka, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Suhasini and other medical officers rushed to the school, along with ambulances, and provided medical aid to the sick students.

“About 15 students complained of headache, fever and giddiness and were given ORS and buttermilk. After recovering, the students were sent homes, along with their parents,” the DEO said.

"As the students were made to stand in sunlight for more time, they fell sick," Ms. Renuka said.

CONNECT WITH US