Thirteen new districts come into existence in Andhra Pradesh 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: K. V. S. Giri

April 04, 2022 16:43 IST

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Hitherto the average population of districts was 38.15 lakh; with 26 districts, it would come down to 19.07 lakh”

While inaugurating 13 new districts of Andhra Pradesh (A. P.) in the virtual mode on April 4, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that decentralisation from the village level to the proposed three capitals was a right policy decision of his government that would do good to the people.

The primary objective of the new districts was to take a substantial leap in the efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The performance of all Collectors would be assessed on that basis and the same would go into their service records. To help them in the endeavour, necessary tools and SOPs were being provided,” he stated.

Coming to the formation of new districts, Mr. Reddy said hitherto the average population of districts was 38.15 lakh as per the 2011 Census which was the highest in the country. “With 26 districts, it would come down to 19.07 lakh. This would make administration a lot easier as the distance from the farthest village in a district to the headquarters has been reduced by a large measure.”

He pointed out that Uttar Pradesh has the biggest number of districts at 75 and Goa the least number of two. Arunachal Pradesh which is one of the smallest has 25 districts for a population of just 1.38 crore.

In spite of being the seventh largest one among 28 States, A. P. had only 13 districts. The average population per district in Maharashtra was 31 lakh and in Telangana, the average population per district was 10.60 lakh for 33 districts.

Justifying the formation of new districts, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the responsibilities of Collectors have increased tremendously in the post-independence era from being merely officers collecting revenue, to those playing a crucial role in the implementation of development and welfare schemes.

“Obviously, necessary changes had to be made in the citizen services’ delivery mechanism. The establishment of ward and village secretariats was a significant step in taking governance to the people’s doorsteps. Now, the new districts would facilitate a greater degree of efficiency in administration from the village level to the revenue divisions up to the Collectorates,” he asserted.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy released a book containing SOPs on localising the SDGs, and a District Handbook of Statistics.

Chief secretary Sameer Sharma, Secretary (planning) G.Srkr. Vijay Kumar and Director General of Police K. V. Rajendranath Reddy was among those present.