Thirteen migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh killed in road accident at Chikballapur in Karnataka

October 26, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI (Sri Sathya Sai district)

Thirteen migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh were killed, seven of them on the spot, and another was critically injured when the SUV in which they were travelling to their workplaces in Bengaluru after Dasara vacation rammed a stationary tanker on the outskirts of Chikballapur in Karnataka on October 26 morning.

While 11 of the deceased were from various villages of Gorantla, Penukonda and Obula Deva Cheruvu mandals in Sri Sathya Sai district, two were couple from Odisha who had migrated to Gorantla a couple of years ago but of late been residing in Bengaluru.

The deceased were identified as H. Narasimhulu (45); A. Venkata Narayana (51); Venkata Subbamma (48); Mangala Murthy (43); Boya Venkatadri (27); Boya Lakshmi (23); N. Aruna (38); N. Ritwik Sai (7); Pawan (20); Golla Shantamma (37); Golla Rajavardhan (15), and the couple Narayana and Subbamma.

The victims had boarded the Bengaluru-bound SUV at the bus stand centre in Gorantla.

Chikballapur Superintendent of Police D.L. Nagesh, who rushed to the spot, said that the accident took place due to poor visibility as thick fog engulfed NH-44. “While seven persons died on the spot, five others succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the Government Hospital at Chikballapur,” he said.

Police officers in Puttaparthi said that in the recent months it was observed that several batches of migrant workers from Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts were proceeding to Bengaluru and various urban centres in Karnataka to eke out a livelihood. Agricultural workers were said to be heading to Karnataka following dwindling income sources in Andhra Pradesh.

Governor, CM condole deaths

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, in a release, expressed anguish over the road accident and conveyed his “deep condolences to the bereaved family members.”

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and directed the officials to extend financial assistance to the next of kin of the deceased, besides providing best medical care to the person who was critically injured.

Penukonda MLA M. Sankaranarayana rushed to the government hospital at Chikballapur and consoled the bereaved family members, besides promising them all support from the government.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, in separate statements, expressed shock at the road accident, and urged the government to extend all help to the bereaved family members.

