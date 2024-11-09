Thirteen leaders from Rayalaseema get nominated posts in A.P.

Twelve senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders from the Rayalaseema region, who have been loyal and worked for the party during turbulent times, were granted the nominated posts in the second list of leaders announced by the State government on Saturday. One Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader from the region also found a place in the nominated posts.

Senior leaders like Somisetty Venkateshwarlu, Narasimha Yadav and Roopananda Reddy, who worked for the party during the past five years were honoured for their loyalty. Mr. Venkateshwarlu was nominated as the Chairman of Kurnool Urban Development Authority (KUDA), a post which he had held earlier. He has previously worked as the TDP president in undivided Kurnool as well as after its bifurcation. A leader hailing from Vysya community, Mr. Venkateshwarlu held the post for almost two decades.

From Alur constituency of Kurnool district, former Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member and daughter of senior leader Kappatralla Venkatappala Naidu’s, Kappatralla Susheelamma (Bojjamma) has been nominated as the chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Valmiki/Boya Welfare and Development Corporation. She returned to the party before the last elections after briefly joining YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

TDP State Minority Cell president Mustaq Ahmed, a follower of Minister N. Md Farooq, was nominated as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Finance Corporation, while Devendrappa from Adoni Assembly constituency has been made the Andhra Pradesh Kuruba/Kuruma Welfare and Development Corporation.

In Annamayya district, senior leader Roopananda Reddy has been nominated as the chairman of Annamayya Urban Development Authority. He played a key role in ensuring the victory of the NDA candidate Arava Sreedhar in the SC reserved Railway Kodur Assembly constituency. K.K. Choudhary of the same constituency was nominated as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Narasimha Yadav, who earlier headed the party as president of undivided Chittoor district and also truncated Tirupati district, was nominated as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh Yadava Welfare and Development Corporation.

Similarly, R. Sadashiva from Tirupati district was made the chairman of Andhra Pradesh Nayee Brahmin Welfare and Development Corporation and C.R. Rajan was made the chairman of Andhra Pradesh Vanyakula Kshatriya Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited.

TDP spokesperson Neelayapalam Vijay Kumar, who hails from Tirupati district, was nominated as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Bio-Diversity Board. For the APSRTC Regional Board’s Kadapa Zone, Poola Nagaraju of Anantapur has been nominated. K. Hemalatha has been nominated as the Chairperson of Chittoor Urban Development Authority (CUDA).

JSP leader from Anantapur, T.C. Varun, was appointed as the chairman of Anantapur-Hindupur Urban Development Authority.

