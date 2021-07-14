Thirteen IPS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA:

14 July 2021 13:32 IST

New Superintendents of Police appointed for Prakasam, West Godavari, Rajahmahendravaram districts.

The State government transferred 13 IPS officers to different wings. Orders to this effect were issued on Wednesday.

Three districts – Prakasam, West Godavari and Rajamahendravaram Urban – got new Superintendents of Police (SPs).

Additional SP, Krishna district, Mallika Garg, is transferred and posted as Prakasam district SP. Rahul Dev Sharma, Group Commander, Greyhounds, is transferred and appointed as West Godavari SP, vice K. Narayan Naik, transferred.

Visakhapatnam DCP-1, Aishwarya Rastogi is transferred and posted as Rajamahendravaram Urban district SP, vice Shemushi Bajpai, is transferred. She was posted as SP (V&E).

Vikrant Patil, DCP-2, Vijayawada Police Commissionerate, is transferred and posted as Commandant, 5th APSP Battalion, Vizianagaram. R.N. Ammi Reddy, who is waiting for posting has been posted as AIG, Law and Order, in the AP Police Headquarters, Mangalagiri.

Dr. Koya Praveen, SP, Police Transport Organisation, is transferred and posted as OCTOPUS SP. Rahul Dev Singh was appointed as Superintendent of Railway Police, Vijayawada.

Krishna district Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), ASP, Vakul Jindal, is transferred and posted as SP (CMSG-Intelligence). Ajitha Vejendla SEB ASP, Visakhapatnam, is posted as APSP 6th Battalion Commandant, at Mangalagiri. Garud Sumit Sunil, SEB ASP, East Godavari district, is appointed as APSP 3rd Battalion, at Kakinada.

Gowthami Sali, SEB ASP, Kurnool district, is transferred and posted as DCP-1, Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate.