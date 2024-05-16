Thirteen arrested on charge of attacking TDP’s Chandragiri MLA candidate Pulivarthi Nani

The Tirupati police have arrested 13 persons for their alleged involvement in the attack on Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Chandragiri candidate Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani) during his visit to Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus on May 14.

The A1 to A13 in the case are Valleti Bhanu Kumar Reddy (43), Nadavaluru Ganapati Reddy (46), Mudipalli Janaki Reddy (33), Janaiahgari Jayachandra Reddy (26), Podalakuru Kodandam (29), Bokkasam Chiranjeevi (30), Dandu Pushpakanth Reddy (39), Yeddula Bhaskar Reddy (34), Kamasani Sambasiva Reddy (37), Appannagari Sudhakar Reddy (42), P. Harikrishna (24), Pasupuleti Ramu (42) and Gogula Kotaiah (19).

Hailing from various localities in Tirupati Rural, Ramachandrapuram and Renigunta mandals, they were found to be involved in the attack on Mr. Nani’s car during his visit to inspect the EVMs’ strongroom on SPMVV campus, forcing his gunman Dharani to fire two rounds in the air.

With the violent incident causing serious embarrasment to the department, especially in the backdrop of the othervise-peaceful elections, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kanth Patel formed special teams under Sri Venkateswara University Campus police station to nab the prime accused, who absconded after the incident. They were arrested by the teams from various places across the district on Wednesday.

Mr. Patel had a special word of appreciation to the Deputy Superintendents Surendra Reddy (Tirupati) and Ravi Kumar (Central Crime Station) and Inspector Murali Mohan Rao (SVU Campus PS) for solving the crime and nabbing the accused within 24 hours. He also announced reward for the team that nabbed the accused.

