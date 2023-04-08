Thirst for power made Kiran Kumar defect to BJP: APCC chief

April 08, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju slammed the former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Kiran Kumar Reddy, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday, for making adverse remarks against the Congress leadership.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rudra Raju, who was in Hyderabad to attend an Iftar hosted by the party’s Telangana leaders, said it was unfortunate that Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy was unthankful to the Congress which put him in key positions. “He has proved to be one of the leaders who enjoyed important positions when the Congress was at the helm, but ditched the party to further their own selfish gains,” he said.

“I don’t understand how a person who has worked in tandem with the Congress thought process can think of matching his ideology with the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said asking the former Congress leader not to make any adverse comments against the Congress leadership.

Referring to Mr. Reddy’s statement that the Congress leadership had been taking wrong decisions, Mr. Rudra Raju sought to remind him that the same leadership had elevated him to the post of the Chief Minister overlooking many other senior party leaders.

Pointing to the fact that Mr. Reddy’s family had been in the Congress for the last many decades, the AP Congress chief said his father Amarnath Reddy was a Minister in the Congress government and had held many other key posts in the party.

“People of the State would want to know what exactly attracted Mr. Reddy to the BJP, a party that has denied Andhra Pradesh the promised Special Category Status, the railway zone and the many other assurances given at the time of the bifurcation,” he said.

Mr. Rudra Raju said lately, Mr. Reddy’s tilt towards BJP had become clear, as despite being with the Congress, he was dormant and did not contribute anything to the party. “His thirst for power is clearly the driving force behind his defection from the Congress party,” he said.