Third warning of Godavari flood issued in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister to conduct an aerial survey of the floods in Godavari delta today

At Bhadrachalam, the flood level touched 68 feet by Friday morning and it is expected to reach Dowleswaram in the next 18 hours | Photo Credit: K. Viswanatha Sastry

The third warning of the Godavari flood has been issued with the inflow of above 19 lakh cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district at 9:40 am. However, the flood is still on the rise.

At Bhadrachalam, the flood level touched 68 feet by Friday morning and it is expected to reach Dowleswaram in the next 18 hours, posing a threat of further flooding across the length and breadth of the Konaseema district.

The Konaseema district authorities have identified new habitations that would be hit by the flood in the next 24 hours due to huge inflow along the stretch of Eastern and Central deltas and canals of river Godavari.

Road connectivity among the four States has been cut-off as flood water continued to flow on the national highways between Chintoor and Bhadrachalam.

Vehicular movements have been suspended on the four-States’ borders at Chintoor as vehicles heading towards Khammam from Chhattisgarh and Odisha could not enter Telangana. The vehicles are left with only way to reach Hyderabad via Rajamahendravaram city.