Third round ofSundara Kandaon August 27

The third round of Akhanda Sundara Kanda Parayanam will be organised on August 27.
About 200 scholars from Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidhya Peetham and Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham will take part in the programme and recite 182 slokas (hymes) from the eighth to eleventh volumes of Sundara Kanda at Nadaneeraja mandapam situated in front of the main temple complex between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.
The TTD embarked on the spiritual programme on June 11, the day the hill temple was reopened for the public, and the first phase of the parayanam was organised on July 7 followed by a similar feat on August 6.
The main intention of reciting Sundara Kanda, comprising 2,821 slokas, is to drive away the evil effects and free the world from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The overwhelming response from the devout is evident from the fact that the viewership of the programme which has been aired on SV Bhakti Channel has crossed several millions.
