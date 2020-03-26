Third positive case from Vijayawada reported, count goes up to 11 in State

One more positive COVID-19 case has been reported in the State from Vijayawada on Thursday taking the total count to 11.

It is the third case reported in Vijayawada and comes soon after the second case was confirmed in the city on Wednesday.

The male patient, a 28-year-old resident of Ayodhya Nagar, returned to the city from Stockholm in Sweden, according the Health Department bulletin.

The patient came to New Delhi on March 18 by flight and then reached Vijayawada airport by flight the same day. He then travelled to his home by cab.

He developed symptoms on Wednesday and approached Government General Hospital for check-up. Upon finding him symptomatic, samples were collected and sent for tests and he was admitted to the isolation ward the same day.

The hospitals received results of 29 samples tests and one of them turned positive while the rest turned negative. Test results of 32 samples were awaited.

Meanwhile, officials in Vijayawada declared nine municipal wards surrounding the residence of the second positive patient as containment zone and sealed geographical area falling under one kilometre radius. Twelve check-posts have been set up in the bordering areas to monitor vehicular and public movement.