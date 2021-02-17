Third phase polls see 80.64% voting

The third phase of the gram panchayat elections registered 80.64% voting on an average, according to a press release by the State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar. Vizianagaram district recorded the highest voting percentage at 87.09 and Visakhapatnam the lowest of 69.28.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar stated that people exercised their voting right in 26,851 polling stations in 160 mandals and the polling in Left Wing Extremist-affected areas, particularly in the agency areas of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts, was peaceful. Necessary precautions against COVID-19 were taken by the electorate and the polling staff.

The voting percentages recorded in the districts are: Srikakulam 80.13, East Godavari 74.80, West Godavari 82.73, Krishna 84.65, Guntur 84.80, Prakasam 82.42, Nellore 83.15, Kadapa 72.85, Kurnool 83.10, Anantapur 80.29 and Chittoor 83.04.