Third phase of counselling for degree admissions from today

VIJAYAWADA

03 March 2021 00:39 IST

Classes have already commenced from Jan. 28

The A.P. State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conduct another (third) phase of counselling for admissions into Degree colleges for the leftover and vacant seats for online admissions, on March 4 and 5.

It may be noted here that APSCHE has completed two phases of counselling and the classes commenced from January 28.

In a statement on Tuesday, Council Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said candidates who were given allotments in the first or second phase and were confirmed at the college, cannot exercise options under Phase-III which is meant for candidates who register afresh, or those who registered but did not get allotment under the earlier phases, or those who were given allotment in first or second phase but failed to confirm their allotment either through self-reporting or at the college allotted. Candidates who were admitted but desire to exercise options can do so by cancelling their admissions.

Mr. Reddy said registrations and exercising of web options and cancellation of admissions (only if the candidate desires to participate in Phase-III of the counselling) would be allowed on March 4 and 5, allotments would be made on March 6, reporting at college should be on March 8, spot admissions would be notified through APSCHE website on March 9, and details of the spot admissions would be uploaded on the website from March 10 to 15.

Excess fee complaints

Mr. Reddy said despite clear categorisation of the Degree colleges and release of a fixed fee structure, the Council had been receiving complaints from students who were admitted into these colleges that some of the managements had been demanding fees higher than the stipulated amount.

The APSCHE chief said students could register complaints on collection of higher fee through the Council website apsche.org or through https://apsche.ap.gov.in/oamdc grievance.php. He said universities should register a police complaint against colleges collecting capitation fee and provide information to the Council and the Department of Higher Education.