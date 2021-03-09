Third phase gaining good response

09 March 2021 00:19 IST

179 vaccination centres are ready and will be opened basing on demand, says Visakhapatnam DMHO

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination is evoking enthusiastic response from the public with around 4,000 persons getting vaccinated, on an average every day, since the third round began in Visakhapatnam district on March 1.

Healthcare workers and frontline warriors like doctors and police personnel were vaccinated in the first two phases. The response was, however, lukewarm in the two phases with reports of reactions and a few deaths at different places in the country. Visakhapatnam city and district have, however, not recorded any adverse reactions due to COVID-19 vaccination, except mild reactions in a couple of cases in the initial days.

"Unlike in the first two phases, this phase is generating a lot of demand. We have opened 40 vaccination centres, including eight in the private sector, and the response is encouraging. We have 179 vaccination centres ready and they would be opened, based on the demand," Dr. P. Suryanarayana, District Medical and Health Officer, told The Hindu.

"In the first phase, 70% of the target group was covered and in the second, which is still on, around 40% of the beneficiaries are covered. If 70 to 75% of people take the vaccine, one can get herd immunity," says Dr. PV Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College.

"I had taken the vaccine at the Public Health Centre of GVMC at China Waltair. The arrangements there were very good and the staff posted at the centre were very polite and efficient. Neither me nor my wife got any reaction after we took the vaccine. There is nothing to worry at all and those aged 60 years and above should compulsorily take it to avoid the prospect of getting infected," says Bhushan Rao, a septuagenarian.

Messages on social media questioning the safety of the vaccine are, however, causing apprehensions among some people.