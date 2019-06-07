Third party probe into graft in irrigation deals

Reiterating that large-scale irregularities took place in the irrigation sector, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said a third party inquiry would be conducted in all those projects where norms were flouted in the tendering process and works allotted at excess rates.

The government would then go for reverse tendering to recoup the losses, Mr. Jagan said at a review meeting of the Irrigation Department on Thursday, appealing to the officials to help the government in cleaning up the mess by exposing the lapses.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for saving Godavari river water as nearly 2,000 tmcft was going waste into the sea during rainy season and called for proposals to divert the water to Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and other existing reservoirs.

Mr. Jagan said he would soon hold a special review meeting on the Polavaram project and ways to optimally utilise Godavari river water. After the upcoming Assembly session, he would undertake a thorough study of the irrigation projects in each district with the involvement of local elected representatives.

He expressed commitment to completing the pending projects in the least possible time without compromising on quality.

Pollution

Mr. Jagan instructed the officials concerned to examine the feasibility of supplying drinking water through pipelines in the Godavari districts at places where tanks were being polluted by effluents from aquaculture farms and to lay emphasis on streamlining Buckingham canal which offered tremendous scope for inland navigation.

Principal Advisor to CM Ajeya Kallam, Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Sasibhushan Kumar, Engineer-in-Chief M. Venkateswara Rao, Special Chief Secretaries P.V. Ramesh and Adityanath Das were among those present.