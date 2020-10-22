Third Kisan Rail carries fruits, vegetables to Delhi

The service ensures fast and hassle-free transportation of farm commodities

After the success of the two ‘Kisan Rails’ ferrying agricultural produces, the South Central Railway has launched the third one from Anantapur to Delhi.

The train, carrying a load of 242.6 tonnes of fruits and vegetables, started its journey from Anantapur on October 21 for Adarsh Nagar station in New Delhi. Tomatoes, musk melon, mosambi, lemons and oranges were loaded in 10 parcel vans.

With tomato farmers from Chittoor eager to avail of the facility, the officials swiftly extended parcel loading facility at Mulakalacheruvu railway station. Two parcel vans of tomatoes were loaded for the first time from this remote station and it will be transported to Nagpur.

Tariff concession

The ‘Kisan Rail’ aims at giving farmers’ income a boost by providing hassle-free, safe and fast transportation of agricultural commodities. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has recently announced 50% tariff concession on transportation of notified fruits and vegetables through these trains to encourage the farmers to utilise the railway facility.