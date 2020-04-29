Third instalment of free rice to white ration card holders begins

The third phase of free rice distribution to white ration card holders at Fair Price Shops (FPS) began on Wednesday. Under this, the government will supply five kg of rice per person. The distribution began at 43,685 counters across the State. In addition to a total of 28,354 FPS, the government has opened an additional 15,331 counters as part of steps to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Portability across FPS

As many as 1,47,24,017 families would benefit under the programme in 13 districts. The government also decided to supply the free rice to 81,862 families that have applied for new ration cards in the recent past. In all, 1,48,05,879 families would be benefited. It is mandatory that the card holders have to provide their biometric details at the FPS to avail the free rice as per Central government guidelines.

Moreover, the government has made sanitizers available at the outlets. Card holders will have to sanitise their hands before and after taking the provisions and rice, and maintain social distance. Rations would be given at any shop through portability.