Third ghat road to Tirumala unnecessary, says Chinta

‘It will only escalate red sanders smuggling activity in Seshachalam hills’

Former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Chinta Mohan on Saturday faulted the move of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board to construct the third ghat road to Tirumala saying that it would only lead to security problems and escalation of red sanders smuggling activity from the Seshachalam hills.

Speaking to the media at Tirupati, the former Union Minister said that the existing two ghat roads were well-designed to serve the pilgrims. Referring to the cinema tickets issue in Andhra Pradesh, he alleged Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy had cast his eyes on the revenue of the Telugu film industry.