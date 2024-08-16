ADVERTISEMENT

Third and final phase of counselling for engineering admissions from August 19

Published - August 16, 2024 08:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Candidates can pay processing fee online from August 19 to 21, says convenor

The Hindu Bureau

The Director, Technical Education and convenor of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET)-2024 admissions, Ganesh Kumar on August 16 (Friday) said the process of the third and final phase of admissions into engineering colleges for students who qualified in the AP EAPCET-2024 will start from August 19.

In a statement, he said candidates could pay the processing fee in online mode from August 19 to 21. The certificate verification (online) at Helpline Centres would be conducted from August 19 to 22. Options could be entered from August 20 to 22, and changes in the options if any, could be made on August 23. The process of seat allotments would be taken up on August 24 and 25, and the allotment of seats would be made on August 26.

Stating that classes had already started from July 19, Mr. Ganesh Kumar cautioned the students against sharing their OTPs related to entry of options since it could lead to problems.

