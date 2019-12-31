Think twice before resorting todrunk driving on New Year’s eve

In an attempt to check drunk and rash driving on the New Year eve, the Police authorities will deploy special teams across the city, especially along the Beach Road stretch from Naval Coastal Battery (NCB) to Bhimili.

According to traffic police officials, the teams will be deployed at random places to ensure surprise checks on drunk driving.

“The traffic police and teams from the law and order wing teams from all police station limits will conduct the checks. Strict action will be taken against the people resort to drunk driving and causing nuisance under the influence of alcohol,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) S. Ranga Reddy.

Referring to rash driving, Mr. Ranga Reddy said special focus would be laid on certain areas from where such complaints were received in the past. “The enforcement teams will be provided with video cameras and body worn cameras to record the activities of erring motorists. They will be caught later if they escape from the spot and action will be taken as per law,” the said.

Traffic restrictions

According to a senior police officer, the Beach Road stretch from Naval Coastal Battery to Park Hotel Junction will be restricted for vehicles from December 31 night to early morning on January 1. He also said that the Telugu Talli flyover will be closed during the same period, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Zone II) M.R.K Raju.

“Teams will be deployed at Gajuwaka, Gopalapatnam, Viskahapatnam Steel Plant and many other locations. people should not drive in drunken state. It will not only harm them, but also other commuters,” Mr. Raju added.