Think beyond engineering and medicine, students told

There is a world of opportunities beyond engineering and medicine in the country, and students should explore these before making a decision about their career, said faculty of VIT-A.P.

Speaking at a programme ‘Career Opportunities in Law, Management and Sciences’, organised by The Hindu FIC in collaboration with VIT-A.P. at St. Johns Higher Secondary School (Montfort College) in Gannavaram on Tuesday, VIT School of Law Dean Chakka Benarji reminded students that law is one such alternative career with opportunities galore.

“Every aspect of life is governed by law. Today, we have courses in aviation and space law, commercial law, sea and maritime law, and tech law, among others, which remain unexplored. All that a student needs to do is think beyond engineering and medicine,” he said, adding that one can either go for practice or work in legal firms that pay well.

Later, School of Advanced Sciences Associate Dean Venkata Rajanikanth informed the students about the importance of data science in diverse fields, be it in the making of a vaccine or stock markets or in the game of cricket. He gave details about the three-year BSc Data Science programme and said that the institute also offers a four-year Honours degree.

Suresh Garimmela from the School of Humanities and Social Sciences highlighted how the institute offers a programme that is prepared in such a way so as to help students write the UPSC exam, while Soma Sekhar from the School of Business talked about how B. Com is mapped with Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Students of Class XI and XII, for whom the seminar was held, were given copies of The Hindu In School Weekend.