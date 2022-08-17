Thieves snatch bag from passenger in running train in Andhra Pradesh

Railway Police observe CCTV footage in Vijayawada station

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA:
August 17, 2022 15:43 IST

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

Two thieves, who boarded Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, snatched a bag containing gold jewellery from a woman passenger near Moturu at Gudivada railway station.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim, G. Vanisri, the Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case and took up the investigation.

The incident occurred when Ms. Vanisri and her husband were proceeding to Visakhapatnam, GRP Line Inspector K. Sainath, who is investigating the case, said on Wednesday.

According to the passenger, two persons who were travelling in the coach snatched the bag from her when the train slowed down near Moturu station at around 4 a.m.

The thieves jumped from the train and escaped into the dark. The value of the gold ornaments in the bag would be around ₹3 lakh, the passenger said.

“We searched the CCTV footage in Vijayawada and the nearby railway stations and the other trains to catch the thieves. Investigation in on,” Mr. Sainath said.

