Thieves kill woman, decamp with gold, cash

ANANTAPUR:

16 November 2021 12:59 IST

Another woman is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Anantapur.

Some unidentified thieves attacked two women to snatch gold ornaments in their own houses on Tuesday early morning at NGO Colony in Kadiri leading to the instantaneous death of one of them, while the other woman is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Anantapur.

Within minutes Shankar Reddy, a teacher, came out of his home for a morning walk (5.10 a.m.), the thieves entered their house and snatched the gold necklace and bangles of his wife Usha Reddy and when she tried to resist, the burglars hit her hard on the head leading to bleeding injuries and instantaneous death.

These burglars then entered the neighbouring house of Ramana, who runs a tea stall in the town. Mr. Ramana too had gone out of the house to open his tea stall, while his son and daughter-in-law were sleeping in one room and his wife in another room. The burglars attacked Ramana’s wife Shivamma and snatched her gold ornaments too. They locked the door of the bedroom, where Ramana’s son was asleep.

When Ramana’s maid came to their house, she found his wife Shivamma in a pool of blood and immediately opened the bedroom door to shift her to a private hospital in Anantapur, where she is said to be in a critical condition, Kadiri Circle Inspector of Police Satyababu told The Hindu. Ramana’s son informed the police about the incident.

Shankar Reddy got a phone call at 5.45 a.m. about the incident while he was having tea after the morning walk and rushed home to find his wife in a pool of blood.