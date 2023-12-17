ADVERTISEMENT

Thief involved in many thefts arrested, booty worth ₹4.3 lakh recovered

December 17, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - AKIVEEDU (WEST GODAVARI DISTRICT)

West Godavari district Superintendent of Police, U. Ravi Prakash, said the team led by Bhimavaram DSP, B. Srinath, arrested the accused near Upputeru bridge and recovered the DVR boxes and the cash

Rajulapudi Srinivas
The Akiveedu police arrested G. Subramanyam, who allegedly committed thefts in Ganapavaram and Akiveedu, and recovered ₹4.3 lakh cash and five DVR boxes.

Akiveedu CI, K.V.V.N. Satyanarayana said the accused, a native of Mudinepalli mandal of Eluru district, conducts a recce before committing the theft and strikes on motor vehicle showrooms.

The accused would be produced in the court and investigation is on, the SP said on Sunday.

