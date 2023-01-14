HamberMenu
Thick fog engulfs Vizinagaram, Srikakulam towns on Bhogi

January 14, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:

Srinivasa Rao

 A thick fog engulfed entire Vizianagaram and Srikakulam towns on the early hours of Saturday, disrupting normal life partially. Driving of vehicles has become a Herculean task for the drivers of national highway connecting Srikakuam-Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram-Parvatipuram route of Rayapur highway. Many drivers stopped their vehicles to avoid accidents with little visibility of vehicles.

“ The sunlight could not be seen even after 8 am, thanks to spread of mist the whole Fort City. Although the temperatures were down for many days in the current winter season, the fog did not disturb the day to day activities. “First time, we have seen thick fog in the current season. Fortunately, Bhogi fires providing  a little lighting on roads of Vizianagaram. I think this kind of weather would continue till Shivaratri festival,” said Karrotu Satyam, Governor of Walkers International (Dist-102) while speaking to The Hindu.

