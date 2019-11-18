They shake a leg at picnic to land in trouble

A video clip showing some revenue officials in the district dancing to the numbers composed praising Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy goes viral and becomes a hot topic in the political circles.

Bhamini Tahasildar N. Narasimha Murthy, surveyor Thota Rammohana Rao, and Revenue Inspector Biddika Krishna Rao allegedly took part in the picnic organised by leaders of the YSRCP’s Pathapatnam constituency at Bhamini on Sunday.

The officials, allegedly in an inebriated condition, danced for the songs such as ‘Rayalaseema Muddubidda..Jagananna...Nee Venake Jana Prabhanjanamanna’ which were popular during the padayatra of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas reportedly directed Palakonda Revenue Divisional Officer R.T.G.S. Kumar to inquire into the incident as it was against the service rules. They reportedly gave explanation to the Revenue Divisional Officer after they were summoned over the issue.

Mr. Narasimha Murthy, who earlier attended the weekly grievances programme, did not react, when some newsmen raised the issue. He, however, told the higher officials that he was invited to the picnic and could not skip it due to local political pressure.

Stating that he was not aware of the songs, Mr. Murthy said he shared his joy with locals to have cordial relations.