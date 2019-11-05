These teachers don’t leave their kids alone

Fear is a force for change. Private and corporate schools have invaded semi-urban and even rural areas with many parents preferring to put their kids in them in spite of the hefty fees. The casualty? Government schools are seeing a big drop in admissions.

The collateral damage? Tension among teachers as the government clubs such schools with few students and transfer extra teachers to schools elsewhere.

However, there’s one warding off the private school onslaught. The Mandal Parishad Model Primary School in Kanapaka, on the outskirts of Vizianagaram has overcome the threat, thanks to the collective efforts of all the five female teachers. All of them are striving hard in taking extra classes to improve educational standards of their pupils, and how. Although the school starts at 9 am, the quintet reach the school at 7.30 am to take ‘tuition’ to enable their wards clarify their doubts.

Breakfast before books

Headmistress A. Krishnaveni, teacher B.Sumana and others convinced a few charitable organisations who started providing breakfast for the students since the latter would have to skip it at home to make it to the early special classes. Local public representatives and others are also pitching to ensure kids have belly-full. These initiatives and constant efforts have given rich dividends as students of many private institutions have joined the government school this academic year.

“Earlier, the strength was hovering at 120 but it had gone up to 143. Many parents are still approaching us for admissions after observing the improvement in behaviour and studies of the kids studying in our school,’ said Mrs.Krishnaveni. “Apart from academics, we are concentrating on many extra-curricular activities. Many students are proving their talent in dance, music and drama competitions. They are also involved in yoga and physical activity. With the availability of playground equipment, they are also enjoying themselves during leisure time,” said Mrs.Sumana, speaking to The Hindu. Other teachers P.Lakshmi, K.Lalitha and S.Jagadeswari put extra effort to improve language skills of the students. All the five female teachers extend parental care for kids and encourage them to participate in competitions regularly. After observing the teachers’ dedication, many villagers and parents started donating for improving school’s infrastructure. They also supply notebooks gratis.

Students M. Premchand, K. Pavan Kumar, B. Rohit and others who joined the Kanapaka school after studying in nearby private schools expressed happiness with the teaching techniques adopted by the teachers. That’s the difference between education and learning. And, between run-of-the mill and inspiration.