ADVERTISEMENT

These kinds of issues common in a family: Jagan Reddy on property dispute with sister

Published - October 24, 2024 03:11 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the property dispute was raked up by the political parties to divert the attention of the people from the diarrhoea deaths in Gurla in Vizianagaram

The Hindu Bureau

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: ANI

YSRCP chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday (October 24, 2024) said the property dispute between him and his mother and sister was raked up by the political parties to divert the attention of the people from the diarrhoea deaths in Gurla in Vizianagaram.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Gurla and consoled the family members of the persons who reportedly died due to the outbreak of diarrhoea. Addressing the villagers, he said a section of media and political parties have started propagating the financial disputes in his family to divert the attention of the people. “These kinds of issues are common in every household. This is ‘ghar ghar ki kahani’,” he added.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy held the NDA government responsible for the death of 14 people in the Gurla mandal and said the administration did not act till the time he took up the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US