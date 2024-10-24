GIFT a SubscriptionGift
These kinds of issues common in a family: Jagan Reddy on property dispute with sister

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the property dispute was raked up by the political parties to divert the attention of the people from the diarrhoea deaths in Gurla in Vizianagaram

Published - October 24, 2024 03:11 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: ANI

YSRCP chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday (October 24, 2024) said the property dispute between him and his mother and sister was raked up by the political parties to divert the attention of the people from the diarrhoea deaths in Gurla in Vizianagaram.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Gurla and consoled the family members of the persons who reportedly died due to the outbreak of diarrhoea. Addressing the villagers, he said a section of media and political parties have started propagating the financial disputes in his family to divert the attention of the people. “These kinds of issues are common in every household. This is ‘ghar ghar ki kahani’,” he added.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy held the NDA government responsible for the death of 14 people in the Gurla mandal and said the administration did not act till the time he took up the issue.

