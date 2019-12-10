Thermic fluid heaters to be introduced at Tirumala temple kitchen

The TTD has resolved to introduce thermic fluid heaters at the temple kitchen of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

Speaking to the media after presiding over a high-level meeting with the heads of various departments, TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Tuesday said that the main intention behind the decision was to prevent recurrence of fire accidents inside the temple kitchen on a permanent note.

The TTD has already experimented with a couple of heaters and the results are very encouraging. Also the thermic heaters emit no flames. It is for this reason that the TTD has resolved to replace all the burners with thermic fluid heaters in a phased manner during the next five to six months.

Rose cans

The ‘potu’ workers will also be educated with certain standard operating procedures in the preparation of the famous ‘laddus’ and trained accordingly. Majority of the accidents have reportedly taken place while filling the giant sized pans with ghee. Hence rose cans akin to the ones used for watering the plants will be provided to the ‘potu’ workers to ensure that there is no spillage and the ghee is meticulously drained into the pans.

Jet cleaners

For a better maintenance of hygiene and to prevent accumulation of either soot or vaporised ghee deposits on the walls, the meeting has resolved to employ jet cleaners and periodically clean the kitchen complex using hot water.

This apart the meeting also resolved to free the town from use of any kind of plastic by January 31. There shall be no sale of plastic water bottles nor will the pilgrims be allowed to carry them atop to the town. Already the usage of plastic water bottles has come down by more than 40% to 50%.

While the eateries and canteens have drastically cut the selling of water bottles the push cart vendors have also been strictly asked to bring down their usage.

Free RO water dispensers

As an alternative for the plastic water bottles, the TTD has resolved to set up about 1,500 free RO water dispensers at all the vantage points atop the town and ensure that pilgrims are not subjected to any kind of difficulties. The setting up of dispensers will be completed in a span of two weeks, Mr. Reddy said.