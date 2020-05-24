Thermal screening must for customers in Vizianagaram market

Customers undergoing thermal screening at Balaji Market in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

VIZIANAGARAM

24 May 2020 23:57 IST

‘Business remains dull in the absence of trial room facility’

Thermal screening has been made compulsory for the people visiting the Sri Balaji Textiles Market in Vizianagaram, apart from several other measures such as wearing of masks to ensure the safety of customers and traders.

The thermal scanning equipment would record the body temperature of people visiting the market and those with temperature higher than the prescribed limit would not be allowed to do shopping. The traders and the other staff of the market have been trained in using the thermal scanners, market president Praveen Kumar Anchalia has said.

“We are taking all care to check the spread of coronavirus. These safety precautions would make the customers feel safe to come to the market,” he said.

Despite all these measures in place, business remains dull in Balaji Market and other shopping areas on GT Road, Vulli Veedhi and other places.

Many shop owners are not allowing customers for trial of garments, according to sources.

“People do not come for shopping for ready-made garments in the absence of trial room facility. The customers are not buying garments as they are not sure whether those will be a perfect fit for them,” said a owner of a garment shop on G.T. Road.

Memorandum submitted

Meanwhile, garment traders in Srikakulam have urged the district administration to allow them to open shops after the lockdown curbs were relaxed in the neighbouring Vizianagaram district.

Srikakulam Textile Shop Owners’ Association has submitted a memorandum to Collector J. Nivas in this regard, with a promise that all traders would abide by the COVID-19 protocols.

However, the district administration appears to be reluctant to accord the permission as many garments shops are located in congested areas where maintaining social distance would be a problem.

The district officials have also hinted that relaxations might be given only after May 31 when the fourth phase of the lockdown would come to an end.