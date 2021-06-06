‘There’s still time to plan’

Certificate needed only during visa process which is still away, opine some

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out across the globe, universities and colleges have closed down their campuses and have shifted to the online mode of teaching.

But now with some countries proposing to open universities and colleges from September, vaccination has come into picture.

As of now the classes are being held online across the globe.

“Vaccination is needed only when students need to go abroad for the offline mode, which is likely to start from September at a few places. Since there is still time, the vaccination process can be planned, as the certificate is needed to be submitted during the visa process,” says Md. Abdullah, director of a coaching institute for GRE, GMAT, CAT and other examinations.

“If the approval for Covaxin is delayed, then we can opt for Covishield,” says Sanjana, a student preparing for her MS programme in the U.S.A.

The State government has already said that it will allow all those travelling abroad to get vaccinated, irrespective of their age. All they have to do is to carry their passport and the number will be fed in the vaccination certificate, which is valid for entry into all countries.

Courses deferred

The major issue faced by students during the pandemic was online mode of teaching. Many feel that it is not as good as classroom learning. And that is why a lot of students have deferred their admission forcing universities to cancel courses due to lack of adequate number of students in the batch. This has affected many, says Pradyumna Sharma, a freelance educator.