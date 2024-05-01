There will not be security for properties under Land Titling Act, alleges TDP Rajam candidate Kondru

May 01, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Rajam TDP MLA candidate Kondru Mulalimohan on Wednesday said there would not be any security for properties after the implementation of Land Titling Act while alleging that YSRCP government was aiming to grab people’s properties under the guise of the Central government’s guidelines with regard to the Act.

Participating in the election campaign, he said that the registered and stamped documents would ensure safety for properties which could be transferred easily to heirs of the respective families.

“The people will get only photocopies of the transaction under the Act. It may lead to unauthorised transactions and illegal activities across the State. The property owners will be forced to move around courts to claim their rights over their houses and lands. YSRCP government is responsible for this chaos in the State,” he alleged.