There will be no hike in power tariffs if TDP-JSP combine wins in Andhra Pradesh, says Chandrababu Naidu

January 19, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KADAPA

There will be no increase in power tariffs in Andhra Pradesh if the TDP-JSP combine wins in the ensuing general elections, asserts former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a public meeting as a part of the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ campaign at Kamalapuram in Kadapa district on January 19, Mr. Naidu asked the people to recall the “false promises” made by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (then Opposition leader) in the run-up to the elections and how the YSRCP government resorted to a series of hikes in the power and RTC bus charges in the last five years.

Terming Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy a “traitor of Rayalaseema,” Mr. Naidu said the TDP was committed to comprehensive development of the region by giving a boost to the water projects, and horticulture and agriculture sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Except for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his MLAs, none benefited from the YSRCP in Kadapa district, Mr. Naidu said. He alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was concentrating on looting public wealth, and his MLAs were competing with him by resorting to “illegal sand mining, land grabbing, and extortions.”

Exuding confidence that the TDP would win the Pulivendula Assembly seat (now represented by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy), he said people should realise that “a person who failed to do justice to his sister will not do anything for the people.”

Referring to the plight of ‘Kodi-Kathi’ Srinivas, the accused who allegedly attacked Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy with a knife used in rooster fights ahead of the elections in 2019, Mr. Naidu said Dalits were betrayed in the State. Muslims and Christians too were betrayed in the State. The farmers were left in the lurch as the YSRCP government neglected the irrigation projects, he added.

Stating that the YSRCP government had laid stone for the Kadapa steel plant twice, he said that it would never become a reality under the YSRCP term. The TDP supremo also said that he was committed to bringing the Godavari waters to Kadapa district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.