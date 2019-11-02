There is no reason to worry about GO 938: K.R. Murthy

Special Advisor to the Government K. Ramachandra Murthy on Friday said there was nothing to be afraid of the GO No. 938 that envisages legal action against false, baseless and defamatory news.

Speaking to the media at a press conference in Tadepalli, he said that legal action could be initiated against defamatory news spread with malafide intention in print, electronic, and social media.

‘Does not curb freedom’

The GO in no way curbed the press freedom, he reiterated, adding that the intention was only to prohibit false news against the government and its policies.

Mr. Murthy referred to the journalistic ethics and standards and said that news in any form should be corroborated with proper evidence to lend credibility to it. He said there was no malafide intention behind the GO.

He said unlike in the past when the TDP government targeted a section of the media, the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government did not have any such designs.

He said after instances of certain print, electronic and social media platforms’ attempts to tarnish the government image through false and baseless reports were brought to the notice of the government, the State Cabinet approved on October 16 the proposal to revive the GO, earlier issued on February 20 in 2007.