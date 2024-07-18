GIFT a SubscriptionGift
There is no law and order in Andhra Pradesh, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

The State has become synonymous with murder, rape, political vendetta and destruction after formation of the new government, and the murder at Vinukonda is an example, he avers

Published - July 18, 2024 07:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Atrocities are being committed to suppress the YSRCP, alleges Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a message on ‘X’ that Andhra Pradesh was under demonic rule, as law and order was nowhere to be seen.

Referring to the murder of a person, Rasheed, allegedly by miscreants associated with the TDP at Vinukonda on July 17, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that people’s lives were at risk, and these atrocities were being committed to suppress the YSRCP.

He observed that A.P. had become synonymous with murder, rape, political vendetta and destruction within a month and a half of the formation of the new government, and the murder at Vinukonda was an example.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the officials concerned were ‘promoting’ such atrocities with clear political malice. As a result, criminals and murderers were running amok.

He insisted that there was a need for a special investigation by Central government agencies into the violent incidents that occurred since the new government took office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should focus on the deteriorating law and order situation in the State, Mr. Jagan appealed.

