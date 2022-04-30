There is no development or welfare in Andhra Pradesh, says Union Minister

‘Parties such as YSRCP, TRS, TDP have nothing to boast about as they are family parties’

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) lacks ideology and has failed to show any development in Andhra Pradesh, says Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan.

“The YSRCP government is implementing the welfare schemes being funded by the Union government by changing their names,” Mr. Murugan said while addressing the Rayalaseema Regional Conference of the BJP here on Saturday.

Mr. Murugan alleged that the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, K. Chandrasekhara Rao and M.K. Stalin respectively lead family parties and “have not done anything they promised before the elections.”

“There is no development or welfare in Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP government is ensuring that liquor reaches every house,” Mr. Murugan alleged.

Along with ally Jana Sena Party (JSP), the BJP would prepare itself for the 2024 elections, he said.

“Ours is the only party that has implemented the vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Union Minister said.

Mr. Modi had ensured the repeal of Article 370 and was working for the good of the country. He had stopped infiltration by implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Union Minister said.

“The YSRCP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have no ideology and have nothing to boast about as they are family parties,” he said. In contrast, Mr. Modi showed what real social justice meant, the Union Minister added.

Unlike the previous governments at the Centre that were ridden with scams such as 2G, the BJP was showing real development with clean administration, Mr. Murugan said.

The meeting was chaired by BJP State president Somu Veerraju. Leaders who spoke at the meeting gave a call to the people to join them to “oust the non-functional party that is weakening all democratic institutions.”