There is little development in Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation, alleges Somu Veerraju

March 31, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Somu Veerraju on Friday alleged that after bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh could not witness any substantial development, while corruption had risen.

Addressing the media at Kanipakam, near Chittoor, after having darshan of the presiding deity at the Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple, Mr. Veerraju said he had performed special puja to invoke the Lord’s blessings for the holistic development of Andhra Pradesh.

“There is no development in the State. Whatever development that is seen is because of the Central funds,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Mr. Veerraju participated in an interactive session with the residents of the SC colony at Mattapalle of Irala mandal, about 30 km from here, where he spoke about the welfare schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Corruption

Mr. Veerraju said the Centre had accorded top priority to the MGNREGS, PDS, and other welfare schemes. Though the Central government had allocated the highest number of housing units to Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP government could not utilise the opportunity as it is steeped in corruption.

Later, Mr. Veerraju took part in the inauguration of the BJP district office in Chittoor.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda virtually inaugurated the party office buildings in Chittoor and Anantapur.

In Anantapur, BJP national general secretary D. Purandareswari was present.