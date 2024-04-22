There is a strong wave in favour of TDP and its allies, says Kala Venkata Rao

April 22, 2024 05:28 am | Updated 05:28 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

TDP candidate from Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency K. Kala Venkata Rao on Sunday said there was a strong wave in favour of the TDP and its alliance partners, the JSP and BJP, across the State.

Mr. Venkata Rao, who previously represented Etcherla constituency, is now pitted against senior YSRCP leader and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

After receiving the B-Form from party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada, he told the media that the YSRCP was in jitters in the constituency.

“The YSRCP government has completely ignored Cheepurupalli’s development in the last five years. With the neglect of irrigation, farmers are facing untold miseries. That is why, they want to vote for the TDP this time,” he said.

