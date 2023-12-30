There is a significant drop in cybercrimes in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh in 2023, says SP

December 30, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika on Saturday said that cybercrimes have come down significantly in the calendar year 2023 with the constant efforts to identify fraudsters in advance. She said that the number of crimes registered was only 92 as against 149 reported in 2022.

Addressing a media conference here, she said that the department was training young officers with engineering background to control cyber offences in the district.

“People need to be cautious while sharing their ATM pin numbers and one-time passwords to others. They are not supposed to share their personal details to anyone without cross- verification since fraudsters are targeting them by wooing them with jobs, lottery offers and others,” she added.

‘Drop in crimes against women’

Ms. Deepika has also expressed happiness over the drop in crimes against women in the district. She said that the total number of crimes was 270 in 2023 as against 319 reported in the year 2022. Disha wing DSP R. Srinivasa Rao and DSP (Traffic) D. Viswanath were present.

