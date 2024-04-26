ADVERTISEMENT

There is a positive wave for three-party alliance in Andhra Pradesh, says TDP Bobbili candidate

April 26, 2024 05:56 am | Updated 05:56 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

TDP candidate Baby Nayana during a campaign in Bobbili on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TDP candidate from Bobbili Assembly constituency Baby Nayana on April 25 (Thursday) expressed confidence that the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance would form the government with a “comfortable majority”.

“There is a positive wave in favour of the three-party alliance in the State,” he said during electioneering in Bobbili.

The Praja Galam meetings of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu evoked a good response in Bobbili, Nellimarla, Vizianagaram and other constituencies, he said, adding that the development of the State would be possible only if Mr. Naidu was elected to power. “The policies of the YSRCP government have destroyed the rural economy,” he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US