There is a positive wave for three-party alliance in Andhra Pradesh, says TDP Bobbili candidate

April 26, 2024 05:56 am | Updated 05:56 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

TDP candidate from Bobbili Assembly constituency Baby Nayana on April 25 (Thursday) expressed confidence that the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance would form the government with a “comfortable majority”.

“There is a positive wave in favour of the three-party alliance in the State,” he said during electioneering in Bobbili.

The Praja Galam meetings of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu evoked a good response in Bobbili, Nellimarla, Vizianagaram and other constituencies, he said, adding that the development of the State would be possible only if Mr. Naidu was elected to power. “The policies of the YSRCP government have destroyed the rural economy,” he alleged.

