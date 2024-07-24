There are 237 vacancies at KGH in Visakhapatnam, says Health Minister in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has informed the Andhra Pradesh Assembly that 237 posts, including paramedics, are lying vacant in King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam.

He was giving a reply to a question raised by the Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju from the BJP on Wednesday.

The Minister said that the sanctioned beds are 1,057 at KGH as on 1998. Later, another 505 beds were sanctioned to different super-specialties. As on date, the total sanctioned beds in the KGH are 1,562. During the peak inpatient (IP) load, additional beds are being provided to meet the demand. The functional beds available in the hospital are about 2,000. On an average, 1,464 inpatients per day are being provided medical services in the hospital. Sufficient number of nursing staff are available in the KGH as per norms, he said.

The Health Minister also said that a sufficient number of General Duty Attendants were available in KGH. In addition, sanitation, security, pest and rodent control and linen maintenance staff are also provided as per norms. An infrastructure improvement plan with an outlay of ₹600 crore is under implementation which includes keeping the gynaecology and paediatric wards in close proximity, he added.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju sought to know whether existing staff were sufficient in case additional beds were provided. The Minister said that there were some vacancies withe regard to paramedics.

Answering a query from Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, Deputy Chief minister Pawan Kalyan has informed the Assembly that Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has identified Visakhapatnam as a non-attainment city for air quality improvement as particulate matter (PM) level is exceeding the national standards of 60 micro grams per cubic meter. Visakhapatnam is one of the 12 such cities in the State. Transportation of dusty cargo resulted in air pollution. The industrial growth resulted in contribution of particulate matter, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide emissions and other pollutants in the surrounding environment, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

The CPCB identified Visakhapatnam area as critically polluted area (CPA) with a CEPI score of 70.82 in the year 2009. Minimum score for declaration of CPA is 70. The MoEF imposed moratorium on 13.01.2010 for consideration of projects for Environmental Clearance under EIA notification, 2006 for the whole of Visakhapatnam district.

The APPCB has prepared action plan to improve the environmental status of Visakhapatnam in consultation with the stakeholders. The plan covered seven industries with an investment of ₹1,800 crore for revamping/upgradation of Air Pollution Control systems. After implementation of the pollution control systems and standards and also development of vast greenbelt under Green Visakha Programme in Visakhapatnam city, the CEPI score came down from 70.82 to 52.31 by 2013 due to close monitoring by the Board and implementation of pollution control measures by all major industries. Accordingly, MoEF&CC lifted moratorium vide memorandum dated 17th September, 2013, he added.

