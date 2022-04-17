Theft of documents from court: TDP suspects criminal conspiracy

Varla Ramaiah urges DGP to personally monitor investigation into the case

Varla Ramaiah urges DGP to personally monitor investigation into the case

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah has urged Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy to personally monitor the investigation into the theft of documentary evidence pertaining to the case against Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy from the court premises in Nellore.

In a letter to the DGP on Sunday, Mr. Ramaiah said there was a criminal conspiracy behind the theft that was committed by breaking open the locks of the IV Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate’s Court in Nellore.

“A discreet investigation is required considering the threat being posed to the judiciary as a whole,” he said.

The TDP leader said a case had been filed against Mr. Govardhan Reddy in 2017.

Even as the evidence was kept in the court locker room, on April 14, 2022, the court staff had found the documents, electronic gadgets and other evidences missing from it.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy was sworn in as Minister on April 11, 2022, he said.